Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory has died at the age of 52 following a secret battle with cancer.

The news was confirmed on Twitter by the beloved actress’ husband, actor Damian Lewis.

Lewis wrote: “I’m heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.

“She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives.

“She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

McCrory, who starred in Peaky Blinders as Polly Gray and was known for her role as Narcissa Malfoy in multiple Harry Potter films, kept her cancer diagnosis secret from the public.

Alongside her pair of most prominent roles, McCrory also had a long and distinguished career on the stage, and played Tony Blair’s wife Cherie in the films The Queen and The Special Relationship.

Following the news of her death, tributes are being paid from across the entertainment industry.

BAFTA said of McCrory: “We’re sad to hear of the death of actor Helen McCrory. As well as fearless Polly Gray in BAFTA-winning Peaky Blinders, she was in 2007 Best Film BAFTA winner The Queen, amongst many other films and TV shows.”

The official Harry Potter Twitter account paid tribute to McCrory, who appeared in the final three films in the series.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our beloved Helen McCrory, who played Narcissa Malfoy with such depth and brilliance in the Harry Potter film series,” the tweet read.

“She was a wonderful actor and a very dear friend; Harry Potter fans will miss her very much.”

Reverend Richard Coles added: “Very sorry to hear of the death of Helen McCrory, such a brilliant actor; heartfelt condolences to Damian Lewis, their children, and all who loved her.”

Others to pay tribute include Noel Clarke, who worked with McCrory on 2010 crime thriller 4.3.2.1., and wrote: “RIP #HelenMcCrory you were the best and always lovely to me. It was a pleasure to work with you. Love ya. Blessings to Damian and the family.”

Callum Scott Howells, star of recent Channel 4 hit It’s A Sin, also paid tribute, saying he was “absolutely gutted” at the news, and calling McCrory “one of the greats to have ever blessed our stages and our screens.”

He added: “Her talent and work was legendary and sublime. Sending love to all who knew her and was lucky enough to work with her. A true legend.”

The League Of Gentlemen creator Reece Shearsmith also paid tribute to McCrory, sharing a photo of the two together and writing: “Impossible to process the mighty Helen McCrory has passed.

“I worked with Helen on stage and of course we were lucky enough to get her in “Inside No 9″. She was always immaculate and brilliant. An unfathomable loss. RIP.”

The official account for His Dark Materials, in which McCrory voiced Lord Asriel’s daemon Stelmaria, wrote: “We are heartbroken to report that the uniquely talented, #HelenMcCrory, who voiced Lord Asriel’s daemon Stelmaria, has passed to another world after battling cancer.

“We have lost one of the finest actors of our generation. Our thoughts are with her family and friends.”

