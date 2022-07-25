‘Peaky Blinders’ voted most difficult show for Americans to understand in new poll

Peaky Blinders has been voted the most difficult show for American viewers to understand in a new poll.

A survey carried out by Preply researched TV habits from those who use closed captioning or subtitles over hard-to-understand accents, with the gangster drama coming out on top as the most watched with subtitles.

Preply surveyed 1200 people, who nodded to the post-WWI Birmingham-set series as posing the most comprehension problems for American viewers.

The study found that 57 per cent of Americans admitted to using subtitles in order to better understand accents, on shows including Outlander, Derry Girls, Downton Abbey, Game of Thrones, Bridgerton and Peaky Blinders.

55 per cent of respondents said they find it harder to hear dialogue in shows today, while 50 per cent of Americans said they watch content with subtitles most of the time.

Meanwhile, Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy recently said he would be “as excited” as anyone to read a script for the Peaky Blinders film.

“I’d be as excited as anybody to read a script. But I think it’s good for everyone to have a little break. That’s always a healthy thing and then we can regroup,” the actor said when asked about a potential film.

“Steve [Knight, show creator] is an insanely busy and in-demand writer, but I know that he loves writing Peaky above all. He adores it. So I think when the time comes, if there’s more story to be told, I’ll be there.”