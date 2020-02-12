‘Peaky Blinders’ wins Best TV Series supported by 19 Crimes at NME Awards 2020

Peaky Blinders has won the Best TV Series supported by 19 Crimes at the NME Awards 2020 in London this evening (February 12).

Returning to the O2 Academy Brixton and hosted by Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga, the NME Awards celebrates the best of the last 12 months in music. See the full running list of winners so far here.

Actor Harry Kirton, who plays Finn Shelby in the series, picked up the award alongside Anna Calvi, who wrote the musical score for the fifth season of Peaky Blinders. “First of all, thank you very much to everybody who supports the show. Thank you very much. This is a lovely award,” he said.

Kirton continued: “I see so many faces and we have so many freedom to express ourselves. This is not the Oscars and I’m not Joaquin Phoenix but I just wanna be a voice for the voiceless in terms of all the species that we share on this planet with. Shout out the veganism, shout out to all the animals. And I know this is a bit random but I just wanna give some love and help the planet. We need to save the planet.”

Other shows nominated for the award included Fleabag, Stranger Things, End Of The Fucking World and Top Boy.

The night opened with a performance of ‘Deal Wiv it’ from Mura Masa and Slowthai, followed by Beabadoobee and Yungblud. Performances are still to come from AJ Tracey and show closers The 1975.

Keep checking back to NME.com/awards for all the news and action from the big event.