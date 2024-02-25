Pedro Pascal reacts to surprise SAG Award win: “This is wrong for a number of reasons”

Pedro Pascal took home the SAG Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series.in a surprise victory, which he said in his acceptance speech was “wrong for a number of reasons.”

Pascal won the award for his performance as Joel in HBO‘s The Last Of Us, beating Succession stars Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen, as well as The Morning Show’s Billy Crudup.

An emotional Pascal took to the stage to accept the award by admitting he had overindulged a little because he hadn’t expected to win.

“This is wrong, for a number of reasons. I’m a little drunk. I thought I could get drunk,” he admitted. “And thank you, HBO for … geez Louise, I’m making a fool of myself. But thank you so much for this!”

After calling the award “an incredible fucking honour,” Pascal tearfully thanked his colleagues and family before concluding: “I’m going to have a panic attack and I’m going to leave.”

Pedro Pascal’s acceptance speech for his first SAG Award. “I’m gonna have a panic attack and leave.” pic.twitter.com/W2YmhYo6Gm — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 25, 2024

After his win, Pascal told Tan France backstage: “I don’t remember what I said. I just was very surprised. … Let’s YouTube it later.”

Pascal’s win comes after Kieran Culkin had beat him to multiple other awards this award season, even to the point where Culkin jokingly told Pascal to “suck it” after beating him to win Best Actor for Succession at the Golden Globes. Culkin beat Pascal again at the Emmys in the race for Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer once again dominated the ceremony, with its success at the SAG Awards and other similar ceremonies meaning it’s increasingly likely to win the Oscar for Best Picture next month. The film won best film cast, while Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr also picked up prizes.

Elsewhere at the awards, Melissa McCarthy asked Billie Eilish to sign her forehead on stage while they were presenting an award.