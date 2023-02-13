Pedro Pascal says he “can’t see shit” in ‘The Mandalorian’ helmet

Pedro Pascal has said he “can’t see shit” while wearing his helmet and armour in The Mandalorian.

The actor, who plays the titular character in the Disney+ Star Wars spinoff series, recently opened up to Empire ahead of the show’s third season.

“It’s like putting on a head-to-toe glove with weights on it,” Pascal said of the visor the character has worn since the first season, despite costume changes as the show has progressed.

“It’s ironic that you can’t see any facial expression because it puts you in the world so completely, and instantly makes the character feel real – but you can’t see shit!” he added.

On the latest iteration of the costume, Pascal added: “They’ve continued to finesse and make it more comfortable, but it’s like going blind. Your breath completely fogs up the narrow slit that you can see through.

“There’s no peripheral vision,” he continued on the restrictions of his armour. “If there’s a hole, I’m gonna fall into it. When it’s on, you immediately feel powerful, protected, dangerous, and like a protector.”

Reviewing season two of the show, NME said: “The plot is tweaked enough that it doesn’t feel stale… this franchise is finally on an exciting new path. This is the way.”

The Mandalorian seasons one-two are now available to stream on Disney+ for subscribers. Season three will be released on March 1, 2023 – you can take a look at the trailer for the new episodes here.