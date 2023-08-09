Pedro Pascal seen visiting Pedro Pascal-themed art exhibition in Margate

Pedro Pascal tried and failed to visit a Pedro Pascal-themed art exhibition in Kent.

Created by artist Heidi Gentle Burrell, the exhibition titled ‘ADHD Hyper Fixation and why it looks like I love Pedro Pascal’ opened in Margate in June.

The actor, known for roles in Game Of Thrones and The Last Of Us, turned up at the Rhodes Gallery exhibition on Sunday (August 6) – but couldn’t get in because it was shut.

Pascal arrived at the exhibition with actor Russell Tovey and his Talk Art podcast co-host Robert Diament, who captured the visit on Instagram.

Speaking about Pascal being aware of her exhibition (via Independent), Burrell said: “It was absolutely fantastic. Although I can imagine he’s slightly embarrassed, with all the art being about him!

“I’m gutted he showed up on a Sunday when the gallery was closed. I’d love for Robert to bring him along when we’re actually open.”

Burrell’s art is inspired by her hyper fixations in pop culture, with past muses including Bert and Ernie from Sesame Street and the cast of BBC series Ghosts. The exhibit on Pascal features art across various mediums, including paintings, mirror imaging and Photoshop.

Pascal was recently nominated for Lead Actor in A Drama Series for The Last Of Us at this year’s Emmys. The HBO series received 24 nominations in total, the second-highest amount behind Succession with 27.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Gamers have been burned before by poorly conceived adaptations of their favourite titles, so they were naturally skeptical. But they needn’t have been. The Last Of Us lacks novel ideas, but when it’s this good it can get away with it.”