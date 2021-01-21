The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal has teased a number of potential Star Wars crossovers in the Disney+ show.

The actor, who plays the titular character in the spin-off series, speculated on plot lines in the third season in a new interview with IndieWire.

“I am told what’s happening and what the plan is, but I can’t share it,” Pascal said. “They are in the expansion of this world, where there are so many unexpected surprises and timelines that are going to be dealt with.”

Advertisement

He added: “If the character were to cross over into these worlds, it will be utilized in a way that isn’t meant to be expected. I wouldn’t want to spoil the surprise of whether or not characters from the show we already know are crossing over.”

Meanwhile, The Mandalorian star Gina Carano recently addressed backlash from fans of the series.

“I’m going to stick around and if my presence bothers you, OK, but also a lot of people are not bothered by my Twitter presence or my social media presence. So I focus more on those people,” she told the Drunk 3PO YouTube page.

“I bring the fire out in people. I’m not sure why.”

Writing about The Mandalorian season two finale, NME‘s Paul Bradshaw said: “That’s how you end a series. After 16 episodes of detours, U-turns and build-up, The Mandalorian finally brings everything together for one big satisfying showdown – giving us one ending and a dozen new beginnings in one.”