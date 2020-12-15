The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal has shared his hopes for crossovers within the Star Wars universe.

The actor, who plays the titular character in the Disney+ spin-off show, said the Mandalorian “has to be” a part of further projects within the galaxy.

When asked by ComicBook whether there would be a chance for the character to appear in other Star Wars stories, he replied: “Man, fingers crossed. How could you not?”

Pascal added: “This is like, this is something that’s so much bigger than all of us, and we’re all a passenger to it in a great way. And so, I find out, as it is decided and shared.”

Last week, Disney announced at their Investor Day that two Mandalorian spin-off shows are in the works.

The first is Star Wars: Ahsoka, set to focus on Rosario Dawson’s Jedi warrior Ahsoka Tano, while the other will be titled Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic. Plot details have not yet been revealed.

According to Disney, the show will “intersect with future stories and culminate into a climactic story event.”

Elsewhere, NME described season two episode seven of The Mandalorian as “one of the most unapologetically fun episodes of The Mandalorian yet.”

Praising Pascal’s performance specifically, the feature added: “Pascal has done such a fantastic job as Mando over the last two seasons – doing so much with so little – so it’s also nice for him to get a few seconds of screen time and remind us all who the real star of the show is, especially now that it’s getting so crowded with side-characters.”