The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal has stated his desire to turn the Disney+ Star Wars spin-off TV series into a movie.

The second season of Jon Favreau’s show is set to arrive on the streaming service later this month.

Speaking to Variety for a new cover feature ahead of the release of the second season of The Mandalorian, Pascal said he would “love” to make a movie based on the show, but has yet to hear official discussions about the possibility from bosses.

“I think that the work is so beautiful that I would love for that to be held by a big screen experience,” he said of the prospect. “But it seems to work so well that also I’m not sure it’s something that I would want corrupted by any kind of change, you know?

“I mean, I certainly know that the challenge can be met. It’s not like these people don’t have the experience. If anybody can do it, they can!”

The show’s executive producer and showrunner Jon Favreau also discussed the idea of a movie as part of the same interview, saying: “The line is blurring now. Things that you would have only seen in the movie theater, you’re seeing on streaming, and I think it could go the other way as well.”

Favreau said he is in “no rush” to make a Mandalorian movie, “but we’re definitely open to it, and excited to see where the story leads us and have that flexibility — because there’s no rulebook now.”

The showrunner also revealed that the show is on track to begin production on its third series “before the end of the year”.

Last month, the first official trailer for season 2 of The Mandalorian was released. The plot of season 2 will focus on the titular Mandalorian as he embarks on adventure to find more individuals like the Child, while still trying to evade Moff Gideon and his Dark Saber.

All eight episodes of season 2 of The Mandalorian will air exclusively on Disney+ on October 30. Here’s everything you need to know so far.