‘Peep Show’ fans express surprise as Big Suze actress appears at Jubilee celebrations

Peep Show fans have expressed their surprise after seeing actress Sophie Winkleman in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The actress, who famously played Big Suze on the long-running sitcom, is actually a member of the Royal family because she’s married Lord Frederick Windsor, making her title Lady Frederick Windsor.

Her husband is the son of the Queen’s cousin Prince Michael of Kent, who is 53rd in line to the British throne.

Advertisement

Winkleman was spotted as part of the celebrations over the weekend, with many admitting their shock at seeing her. One fan tweeted: “Sorry why is Big Suze from Peep Show at the Jubilee service”.

Another added: “Pretty sure that’s Big Suze from Peep Show at the St Paul’s service?”, while a third joked: “Desperate for some minor royal to marry Dobby from Peep Show so she can arrive at the next big event in the Windsor/Chatto minibus with Big Suze”.

most baffling thing about the entire jubilee for me has been finding out that the actress who plays big suze is a minor royal — Holly Patrick (@hollypatrick_) June 5, 2022

remembering big suze is in the royal family never fails to surprise and stun — niamh (@niamhcullenn) June 3, 2022

big suze at the platty jubes???? — obi wanker nobi (@hozierthanthou) June 4, 2022

I really really really hope Big Suze took Jeremy to the platinum jubilee party 😂😂 please say it’s true @arobertwebb pic.twitter.com/NapHvU1nzx — Riyadh Issa (@RiyadhIssa) June 3, 2022

I love spotting Big Suze at royal events, always makes me smile — Liv Clarke (@liv_clarke_) June 3, 2022

Advertisement

Peep Show, which starred David Mitchell and Robert Webb as flatmates Mark Corrigan and Jeremy Usborne, ran between 2003 and 2015 for nine series.

Big Suze regularly appeared on the show as Jeremy’s on-off romantic interest, making her last appearance in series seven.

Mitchell and Webb have since worked together again on Channel 4 series Back, which aired its second series last year.

Reflecting on the enduring appeal of Peep Show, Webb told NME last year: “I know that if I say something on Twitter, half the replies are going to be quotes from Peep Show.”

“There’s a lot of stuff from Peep Show on Twitter,” Mitchell added. “You start to realise, which you don’t at the time, that it’s a very quotable show – there are a lot of good aphorisms in it. Some of them, you go: ‘Is that a thing from Peep Show?’”