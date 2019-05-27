‘Peep Show’ set to make a return with gender reversed lead roles

Ever wondered what 'Peep Show' would have been like with women as the two leads? It looks like we're going to find out.

Hit comedy series Peep Show is set to make a return with a U.S. adaptation in development, complete with gender reversed lead roles.

Shot through the point of view of the first-person, Peep Show ran for nine seasons in the UK on Channel 4 between 2003 and 2015, making it the station’s longest ever running comedy. Starring David Mitchell as Mark Corrigan, a socially awkward loan manager, and Robert Webb as Jeremy Usborne, a juvenile slacker and unemployed musician, it also starred Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman, Isy Suttie and Matt King.

According to the show’s co-creator, Sam Bain, the cult British TV series is in development at FX in the U.S. and is getting a gender role reversal with the two leads set to be played by women. In a self-penned article for The Guardian, Bain, who created Peep Show with Jesse Armstrong (Succession), revealed the news about the show’s developments while talking about diversity.

“People sometimes ask if I look at my earlier work differently now – whether my shows would have been better if they had been more diverse,” he wrote. “What would Peep Show have been like with women as the two leads? It’s a great question – and it’s one I’ll shortly have the answer to, because there is a script in development for a U.S. Peep Show with two female leads. It’s at FX Networks and it will be written by top comedy brain Karey Dornetto.”

Karen Dornetto is responsible for writing and co-exec producing Portlandia and Superstore. She is also responsible for a selection of Community episodes.

This isn’t the first time a US adaptation of Peep Show has been attempted. In 2016, Starz tried to remake the popular series, while Fox took a run at a pilot, starring The Big Bang Theory’s Johnny Galecki, in 2005. Spike TV also gave it a shot in 2008.

Back in March, Peep Show fans celebrated on social media as football star Theo Walcott turned 30.

Walcott turning 30 references an episode in the show where the character Jez, going through another existential crisis, burns all his old band memorabilia before explaining how he has a financial plan to survive the future.