Fifth attempt at ‘Peep Show’ US remake is in the works

Channel 4 sitcom Peep Show is set to be remade in the US.

FX has ordered a pilot for a US remake from Atlanta writer Stefani Robinson, who is also an executive producer. The show’s original creators, Jesse Armstrong and Sam Bain, are also on board as executive producers.

The remake is said to take inspiration from the first-person narrative format of the original, albeit with a different story and two female leads.

Advertisement

According to FX (via Deadline), the pilot “follows the relationship between a long-suffering assistant and her boss, an emotionally unstable tech entrepreneur”.

This marks the fifth attempt at a US remake. FX previously tried in 2019 with Community writer Karey Dornetto. Before that, Fox, Spike and Starz all attempted to update the series in 2005, 2008 and 2016 respectively.

Peep Show, which ran for nine seasons from 2003 to 2015, became Channel 4’s longest-running comedy series. It starred David Mitchell and Robert Webb as leads Mark and Jeremy, alongside Olivia Colman, Matt King and Paterson D. Joseph.

Robinson’s other credits include FX’s What We Do In The Shadows and Fargo. She won two Writers Guild Of America Awards for her work on Atlanta in 2017.

Following Peep Show, Armstrong has earned further critical acclaim as the creator of HBO series Succession, which is in production on its fourth season.