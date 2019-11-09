Peep Show’s David Mitchell shares his three-point plan to improve Britain

He thinks MPs should be paid more provided they don't undertake any other paid engagements

Peep Show actor David Mitchell has shared a three-point plan he thinks would improve Britain.

In a new interview with BBC’s Newsnight, Mitchell, who played Mark Corrigan in hit British comedy series Peep Show, offered a manifesto that he thinks would make for a better country.

“Firstly, proportional representation,” he began. “So the percentage of the vote a party gets, dictates the percentage of the seats in the House of Commons it gets. I think that would be more sensible.”

Moving onto his second point, Mitchell thinks “MPs should be paid a lot more while at the same time saying they can’t do anything else and that includes when they retire.”

Elaborating on this point, he added: “So when they retire, or they get voted out, you give them a decent pension, but you say ‘you can’t get involved in business,’ so that essentially the malign effect of lobbyists is massively reduced.

His third point focuses on carbon tax. “I think we’re a money obsessed world and we have to somehow equate the the environmental cost with the financial cost of things,” he said. “So a lot of things that do environmental damage have to be made more expensive, unpopular though that will be.”

He added: “And that’s the keyword, unpopular and that’s why my manifesto will never be put into action.”

Earlier this year, it was revealed that hit Peep Show is set to make a return with a US adaptation in development, complete with gender reversed lead roles.

In a self-penned article for The Guardian, Sam Bain, who created Peep Show with Jesse Armstrong (Succession), revealed the news about the show’s developments while talking about diversity.