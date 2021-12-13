Peloton advert resurrects ‘And Just Like That’ character after show death

Peloton has released a new advert following a character’s death on And Just Like That involving one of their bikes.

The exercise equipment brand has been at the centre of the news in the past week following the premiere of HBO‘s Sex And The City revival, which saw Mr. Big (Chris Noth) suffer a fatal heart attack after working out on a Peloton bike.

The company’s share price fell by 11.35 per cent after the episode aired, though Peloton responded by suggesting that Mr. Big’s “lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history” was the likely cause of his death.

They have since released a new parody advert which features Noth as the character in front of a fire alongside real-life Peloton instructor Jess King.

“To new beginnings,” he declares, before saying that he “feels great” and suggests they “take another ride”.

“Life’s too short not to,” he adds, before the shot cuts to two bikes behind them. The clip ends with a voiceover from Ryan Reynolds, who notes the benefits of cycling towards a healthy heart. The clip itself is captioned: “And just like that… he’s alive”.

In Peloton’s original statement, preventative cardiologist and member of the company’s health and wellness advisory council Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum said: “Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle – including cocktails, cigars and big steaks – and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in season six.

“These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event. More than 80 per cent of all cardiac-related deaths are preventable through lifestyle, diet and exercise modifications.

“And while 25 per cent of heart attacks each year are in patients who already had one (like Mr. Big), even then they are very, very treatable. The lesson here is, KNOW YOUR NUMBERS! It’s always important to talk to your doctor, get tested, and have a healthy prevention strategy.

“The good news is Peloton helps you track your heart rate while you ride, so you can do it safely.”

And Just Like That sees the return of original cast members Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York-Goldenblatt, while Kim Cattrall is absent as Samantha Jones.

The show’s first two episodes are available to stream on HBO Max in the US and NOW in the UK.