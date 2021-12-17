Peloton removes Chris Noth advert as further sexual misconduct allegations emerge

Exercise brand Peloton has deleted its Chris Noth spoof advert admit multiple accusations of sexual assault that have been made against the actor.

Peleton had launched a promotional video with the actor following the first episode of HBO Max’s Sex And The City spin-off And Just Like That. In the episode, Noth’s long-running character from the show, Mr. Big, has a heart attack while working out on a Peleton bike, and dies.

However, now two women have come forward to accuse Noth of instances of sexual assault. Both alleged that they were raped by the actor in a recent article in The Hollywood Reporter. It’s claimed two instances took place more than a decade apart, with one taking place in Los Angeles in 2004 and one in New York in 2015 the women said. Noth strongly denied the allegations saying that the encounters were consensual.

Since the story broke, Law & Order actor Zoe Lister-Jones has taken to Instagram to claim that Noth was “sexually inappropriate” at a club that she used to work at, and “drunk on set” when she made her guest appearance on the show. “In one take he got close to me, sniffed my neck and whispered ‘You smell good,’” she wrote, and ended the post by writing: “Fuck Mr. Big.”

Now, Peleton has deleted the video of Noth promoting the brand from YouTube and its social media platforms.

A representative for the brand told Variety: “Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously. We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO’s reboot. As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts.”

Ryan Reynolds, who was involved in the ad as part of his marketing agency Maximum Effort and provided the voice over for it, has also deleted the ad from his social media accounts.