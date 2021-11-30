‘Pen15’ to end after season two

The creators of Hulu comedy Pen15 have confirmed that the second season will be its last.

Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, who also star in the show as 13-year-old versions of themselves, are due to appear in the remaining episodes of season two from December 3, before the show draws to a close.

A Hulu representative confirmed the news to Variety. It stated that Erskine and Konkle “feel the story they wanted to tell has come to an end with the upcoming second half of season two.”

It also confirmed that the door will be left open to the pair should they want to return for more seasons of Pen15 in the future.

According to Variety the announcement has come as something of a surprise, following a surprise Emmy nomination for the show this year and gaining a devout fanbase since it first premiered on the streaming platform in 2019.

However according to the Hollywood Reporter, sources had said that the duo were ready to take a break from the series that, in total, they’d been working on for nearly a decade, before deciding to end it for good.

Elsewhere on Hulu, the first trailer has been shared for the platform’s miniseries Pam & Tommy.

Lily James and Sebastian Stan will star as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in the new original limited series , which is set to come out on the streaming service in the US February 2 next year, and on Disney+ in the UK (release date TBC).

Also included in the cast are Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling and Andrew Dice Clay, while Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg executive produced the eight-episode series. It was directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya).