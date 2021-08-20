‘Pen15’: Watch the trailer for the animated special

The remaining episodes of Pen15‘s second season are yet to receive an air date on its home platform Hulu.

Until then, fans of the Emmy-nominated comedy will be treated to a one-off animated special, which will air on August 27.

The special, which belongs within the timeline of the second season, will see the show’s stars Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine embark on a holiday to Florida. The episode, which is called Jacuzzi, was put together while production of the show was halted due to COVID-19.

A synopsis for the episode reads: “On vacation with Curtis, Anna and Maya are introduced to new crippling insecurities. The girls try to ignore them but a mystical turn makes their self-doubt impossible to forget.”

“We had the choice when COVID happened: Should we try to wait and do this when things open up, or should we get this out sooner and just do it animated?” Konkle said in a recent interview with Vanity Fair about the episode.

“We needed to be passionate about it being animated to do it; it couldn’t just be like second fiddle to the ideal. So we started digging in creatively.”

Elsewhere on Hulu, the trailer for the platform’s upcoming crime comedy Only Murders In The Building has been released. The series stars Steve Martin and Selena Gomez, and will be arriving on the platform in the US on August 31. It will arrive on Disney+ in the UK on the same day.

A synopsis for the show says that the story “follows three strangers (Martin, Martin Short and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.