‘Penny Dreadful’ spin-off with Natalie Dormer cancelled after one season

Penny Dreadful spin-off series City of Angels, which premiered earlier this year, has been cancelled after just one season.

The Showtime series, which starred Game of Thrones actress Natalie Dormer, is set 50 years after the events of the main series in Los Angeles, and features brand new characters and storylines.

Described as the “spritual descendent” of the main series – which itself came to an end in 2016 – City of Angels follows the conflict between characters connected to deity Santa Muerte and others allied with the devil.

Advertisement

However, the broadcaster has decided not to renew the spin-off, confirming in a statement: “Showtime has decided not to move forward with another season of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. We would like to thank executive producers John Logan, Michael Aguilar and the entire cast and crew for their outstanding work on this project.”

Creator John Logan had previously told The Hollywood Reporter that he had ideas for a second season should it be renewed.

“I have a plan in place for next season; I hope it goes on endlessly,” he said. “There’s so much history that I am excited to keep exploring.”

In a two-star review, NME said of City of Angels: “The presence of the Penny Dreadful brand is enough to reel fans in on its own, but this brings with it certain expectations – grisly imagery and complex, fearsome characters – and these quickly overshadow the material we’re presented with on screen.

“Unfortunately, it’s a disastrous marketing decision – and fans looking for more of Logan’s patented Victorian fantasy-horror will be disappointed.”

Advertisement

The original Penny Dreadful series ran for three seasons on Showtime, and starred Reeve Carney, Timothy Dalton, Eva Green and Rory Kinnear.