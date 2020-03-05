People are confused because Bart Simpson voice actor Nancy Cartwright keeps watching their Instagram stories

Dozens of people have shared their bemusement at Nancy Cartwright, the actor who voices Bart in The Simpsons, watching their Instagram stories.

To make matters more puzzling, the voice actor doesn’t even follow the majority of the accounts. A quick Twitter search for “nancy cartwright stories” results in countless queries posted by fans dating back to January.

“Why does Nancy Cartwright love my instagram stories so much?” asked one person. “Like yo … you are Bart. YOU RAISED ME.”

“Ever since I made my insta public, Nancy Cartwright has been regularly watching my stories but doesn’t even follow me,” wrote another. “What a world we live in.”

Cartwright has today (March 5) offered an explanation. “Sooo I noticed that some of you have noticed me noticing you on instagram! I just want to say that, yes, I do have a team that helps me find people on social media who love The Simpsons or Rugrats or who have similar interests as me, like animation and voice acting.

“They keep me updated and help me to respond to as many people as possible. Catch you later. I just got detention. p.s. Don’t have a cow, man!”

It turns out there wasn’t anything too sinister or weird about it – just someone wanting to connect with likeminded people on the internet.

In other news, a new agreement now means that all The Simpsons episodes will be available to Disney+ subscribers in the UK after it was suggested they wouldn’t be.

The fate of the beloved animated show was up in the air over licensing restrictions, but an agreement has been reached between the new streaming titan and Sky.

Sky previously had exclusivity over the show, but it has now announced a deal which integrates Disney+ into the Sky Q box – thus offering Fox content (now owned by Disney) for all new subscribers.