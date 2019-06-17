‘Stranger Things’ star Gaten Matarazzo is hosting a show that pranks unemployed people

Matarazzo will host and produce a hidden-camera show that targets people looking for work

Gaten Matarazzo has been announced as the host of a new Netflix prank show that tricks people into thinking they’re starting a new job.

Prank Encounters, which is set to launch later this year, will see the Stranger Things teen star host what the streaming service calls a “terrifying and hilarious prank show”.

Matarazzo, who stars as Dustin in Stranger Things, will appear in the series and also act as an executive producer on the eight-episode show.

A Netflix representative told indy100.com: “Each episode of this terrifying and hilarious prank show takes two complete strangers who each think they’re starting their first day at a new job.

“It’s business as usual until their paths collide and these part-time jobs turn into full-time nightmares.”

But the show’s premise has been heavily criticised online. Numerous people have taken to social media to slam the show before it’s even reached screens, labelling it “nasty” and capable of “creating real harm”.

One user wrote: “As someone who is currently unemployed, this just comes across as “unnecessarily cruel”.

See some of the reactions to the announcement of the new show below: