“People think that we haven’t had a childhood” – the cast of ‘Stranger Things’ talk Season 3 and growing up with the show

Try believing that a tennis ball is a monster...

Season 3 of Stranger Things was released onto Netflix today, and the cast of the show have been talking about the new season.

In a new chat with The Independent, Millie Bobbie Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo and Sadie Sink talk changes in the show for the new season, as well as their experiences growing up with the show, and how it’s influenced their feelings on ’80s culture.

“I don’t think El knows how to use her powers properly,” Millie reflects of her character Eleven and her progression in the new season. “That’s what she learns about this season. Obviously it’s led her to a different lifestyle, and she has a lot of PTSD. But she’s trying to become normal again. Just like any other teenager, El’s learning not to be what people tell her to be and to be herself. I relate to that a lot.”

They also spoke about the challenges of acting in a supernatural show, reacting to things that, well, aren’t really there, with Noah commenting: “A lot of Stranger Things is having to be able to, in your mind, turn a little tennis ball into a huge monster. In season two, there was one scene where I was screaming at the monster and I was screaming at nothing. It was just the sky. So I really have a big imagination, I guess? In another scene, I had to collapse and have a seizure. I’ve never experienced one; I’ve never seen anyone have one. So I just researched it on the internet.”

Towards the end of the chat, talk turns to the potential pressures of growing up in such a severe spotlight, to which Millie says: “People think that we haven’t had a childhood. If you have a daughter, everything your daughter has gone through or is going to go through is exactly what I’ve been through. You still cry. You still get emotional at random things. It’s like any other kid: “Let me go be a kid, and let me do things.”

