Percy Hynes White reportedly written out of ‘Wednesday’ season 2 following sexual assault allegations

Percy Hynes White has reportedly been written out of the second season of Netflix‘s Wednesday, nine months after he was accused of assaulting a woman.

The Canadian actor played Xavier Thorpe in the Addams Family spin-off. A student at Wednesday’s school, Xavier had the ability to make his art come to life.

According to The Daily Mail, a source close to White’s family confirmed that the actor had been written out of season two.

In addition to Wednesday, White made appearances in The Twilight Zone and The Gifted, before he was accused of assaulting a woman at a party in Toronto.

The allegations emerged on in a since-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter) by an anonymous social media user on January 18.

The poster claimed she had been sexually assaulted by White at a party he was hosting, accused him of deliberately trying to get women drunk so they would have sex with him.

“Percy is wonderful young man, that’s the truth,” an source told DailyMail.com. “He never took part in any of the false claims again him, which were on Twitter and never followed up or substantiated.

“Percy is respectful, gracious, talented actor, a true professional. He’s unfailingly polite to all, including the crew and his fans, most of whom are loyal to him as it should be.

“For Netflix to drop him from the show is a disgrace. It was just false rumours. It’s just not right.”

“Percy will be just fine,” added the source. “People in the business know his character and talent. Netflix and the show Wednesday, should be ashamed of themselves for treating him so unfairly.”

White has strongly denied the allegations against him, describing it as “campaign of misinformation” in a Instagram post he shared in June.

“Earlier this year, somebody I’ve never met started a campaign of misinformation about me online,” the actor wrote.

“Because of this, my family has been doxxed, and my friends have received death threats. Underage photos of me were used, and examples of me acting in character were presented as hateful.

“My friend Jane was falsely portrayed as a victim, and her attempts to set the record straight have been ignored. She gave me permission to include her in this message.”

He continued: “The rumours are false. I can’t accept the portrayal of me as someone bigoted, or criminally negligent of people’s safety.

“These are the kind of baseless, harmful claims that can create mistrust toward victims. It’s very distressing to know that this misinformation has upset people.

“I’m really thankful for everyone who’s stood by me and helped share the facts. Harassment of my family, friends and coworkers needs to stop please. Thank you for taking the time to read this.”

White’s father, the actor and novelist Joel Thomas Hynes, also posted his support for his son, claiming he had been “wrongly accused”.

In March, Jenna Ortega, who plays the title role in Wednesday, spoke highly of White during an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast, revealing that they shared an apartment together while filming the series in Romania.

“Literally, we mothered each other,” she said. “So it’s like whenever someone was busier, like going through something, we were there.”

Wednesday is one of the many shows currently on hold due the ongoing Hollywood strikes, with Netflix yet to announce who will take over the role of Xavier.

NME has reached out to Netflix regarding White’s departure from the series.