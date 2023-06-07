‘Perry Mason’ fans upset “underrated” show has been cancelled

Fans of the HBO show Perry Mason are expressing their upset online that the “underrated” show has been cancelled.

The drama starring Matthew Rhys as the title character has been canceled after two seasons. The series, which was a new iteration of the classic courtroom show of the ’50s and ’60s, was produced by Robert Downey Jr.’s ‘Team Downey’.

The cancellation was confirmed in a statement from HBO, which read: “We are tremendously grateful for the remarkable work of Matthew Rhys and the unrivalled cast and crew of Perry Mason for their reimagining of such a treasured and storied franchise.

“While we won’t be moving forward with another season of the series, we are excited to continue working with the brilliant creatives at Team Downey on future projects.”

Perry Mason premiered in June 2020 and Rhys went on to earn an Emmy nomination for his lead role. HBO renewed the series midway through its first season after the show earned good viewing figures.

Fans online have been upset by the news. One said that “This sucks so bad” while another added: “Damn…underrated show.”

You can see some more of the reaction here:

yes i've heard about perry mason being canceled. no I am not ok. — Allen Strickland Williams (@TotallyAllen) June 6, 2023

Cancel The Idol immediately. This sucks so bad.https://t.co/mkBnTpulVx — Jeff Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) June 6, 2023

🥺 It was a smartly written show. Incredible cast….stylish production

I guess that doomed it — Stpcork (@stpcork) June 6, 2023

Damn 😖 – underrated show, toed the line between pulp and prestige in a way that felt unique, would've loved to see what it could've grown into with some more time. — Tony of the day (@TheToneWolf) June 6, 2023

WHYYY NOOOOOOOOOOO UUUGGGGGHHHH PERRY MASONhttps://t.co/XygaJf8kJF — Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) June 6, 2023

Ugh. Perry Mason was cancelled. I swear, they don’t give shows time to build up and audience. And S2 was given more critical praise than S1. It really doesn’t matter how good a show is. That’s what scares me about IWTV vs MW. pic.twitter.com/9iq2c4w2d9 — Crissi (@CrissiAndCo) June 6, 2023

Goddammit this was a good show https://t.co/pB3ybgF43P — Jack Hamilton (@jack_hamilton) June 6, 2023

In a review of the show, NME wrote: “…This latest incarnation suggests he doesn’t quite work in a modern setting. The character has always been a criminal defence lawyer, but by switching him to a more out-and-out detective here, audiences will demand the same level of substance they find in Sherlock, True Detective and Luther.

“Although an unsettling, sinister vibe creeps into its narrative, the pace of Perry Mason is just too leisurely to thrill – there’s no zip. Even when a huge twist arrives midway through the series, most will struggle to motivate themselves to stick on another episode. Now, who’s for a Robert Downey Jr. marathon?”

The series will continue to air on HBO’s sibling streaming platform, Max.