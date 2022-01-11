Pete Davidson says Bob Saget helped him overcome “rough mental health stuff”

Pete Davidson has paid tribute to Bob Saget, saying that the late US actor and comedian helped him through “some rough mental health stuff”.

Saget’s death was confirmed by the Orange County’s Sheriff Office on Sunday (January 9). He was found unresponsive in a room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando hotel and pronounced dead on the scene. “Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” authorities said.

Since the news broke, tributes have poured in from the likes of Saget’s Full House co-star John Stamos, How I Met Your Mother‘s Josh Radnor as well as Tim Allen, Danny DeVito and Jim Carrey.

Sharing a note via writer/comic Dave Sirus’ Instagram page, Davidson – who doesn’t have social media – described Saget as “one of the nicest men on the planet”.

“When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff,” he continued. “He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help in anyway he can — connecting us with doctors and new things we can try.

“He would check in on me and make sure I was okay.”

Davidson concluded: “I love you Bob it was an honor to know you. Thank you for your kindness and friendship. My condolences to the family.”

Bob Saget, who was 65 years old, is survived by his wife of three years, Kelly Rizzo, and his daughters Lara Saget, Aubrey Saget and Jennifer Saget.

Saget had performed a comedy show in Jacksonville, Florida the night before his death, having begun a nationwide stand-up tour in September 2021 that was set to run until June 2022.

“I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight. I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26,” Sagret wrote on Instagram. “I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it. Goin’ everywhere until I get the special shot. And then probably keep going cause I’m addicted to this shit. Peace out.”

