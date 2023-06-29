Pete Davidson reportedly checks himself into rehab for mental health treatment

Pete Davidson has checked himself into rehab for mental health treatment, according to reports.

The Saturday Night Live alumni has reportedly checked into rehab for mental health issues but is “getting out pretty soon”, according to a source who spoke to People.

“Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues,” an additional source told People. “His friends and family have been supportive during this time.”

Davidson has spoken out about his mental health issues in the past, revealing in 2018 that he had been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder after suffering with long-term depression and anxiety. In 2016, he also spoke about mental breakdowns he suffered.

“This whole year has been a fucking nightmare,” he told the WTF with Marc Maron podcast previously. “This has been the worst year of my life, getting diagnosed with this and trying to figure out how to learn with this and live with this.”

Speaking to Variety in 2018, Davidson said he’d “been in and out of mental health facilities” since he was a child.

“The last few years have been real rough with me,” he continued. “I took all these mental health classes and really spent a lot of time getting me good.”

Meanwhile, back in June, Davidson gave an update on the giant boat he purchased while under the influence of drugs.

During an episode of Saturday Night Live in January 2022, Davidson revealed that he and fellow SNL star Colin Jost bought a ferry in Staten Island when they were stoned.

On Monday (June 5), while appearing on the red carpet for the premiere of Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts, Davidson admitted that he has “no idea what’s going on” with his and Jost’s unusual investment.

Asked by Entertainment Tonight if he was planning a Transformers afterparty on the boat, Davidson laughingly replied: “Yeah, if it’s not sunk!” He continued: “I have no idea what’s going on with that thing,” he added. “Me and Colin were very stoned a year ago and bought a ferry. And we’re figuring it out.

“Hopefully it turns into a Transformer and gets the fuck out of there so I can stop paying for it!” he laughed.

For help and advice on mental health: