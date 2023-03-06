Pete Davidson reportedly crashes car into a house with girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders

Pete Davidson was involved in a car accident in Beverly Hills, California on Saturday (March 4), according to reports.

The comedian is said to have been driving at a high speed through the Flats neighbourhood of Beverly Hills, when he lost control of the vehicle, collided with a fire hydrant, and subsequently hit the side of a house.

According to TMZ, Davidson was accompanied by his girlfriend, actor Chase Sui Wonders, in the car. No one was injured, the outlet reports.

Beverly Hills police confirmed (via People) that officers responded to a report of a car colliding with a fire hydrant on Saturday at around 11pm, where an accident report was taken for city property damage.

Neither Davidson or Sui Wonders have commented on the incident.

The pair, who have been reportedly dating since December last year, starred together in 2022 comedy horror film Bodies Bodies Bodies.

Sui Wonders is also set to star in TV series Bupkis, written by and starring Davidson. The show, described as a fictionalised version of Davidson’s life, also stars Edie Falco, Joe Pesci, Charlie Day, Ray Romano and Kenan Thompson.

Davidson departed Saturday Night Live in May last year, after being a part of the show’s cast since 2014. “Thank you… for never giving up on me or judging me even when everyone else was, for believing in me and allowing me to have a place I could call home with the memories that will last a lifetime. Thank you guys,” he said in his farewell monologue.