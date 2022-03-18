Pete Davidson drops out of Blue Origin space flight

Pete Davidson will no longer fly into space on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket later this month.

The comedian, who was announced to be joining the flight scheduled for March 23 earlier this week, has since dropped out after the launch date was pushed back to March 29.

“Blue Origin’s 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29,” reads a statement from Blue Origin. “Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission. We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days.”

Davidson was set to be the third celebrity to fly into space through the New Shepard program, following Star Trek actor William Shatner and Michael Strahan.

While the exact reason for why Davidson has pulled out is still unclear, he was recently seen filming the upcoming horror film The Home, directed by The Purge creator James DeMonaco.

The comedian also has other projects in the works while he’s on a leave of absence from Saturday Night Live, including slasher film Bodies, Bodies, Bodies and romantic comedy Meet Cute opposite Kaley Cuoco.

He’s also set to play a fictionalised version of himself in the comedy series Bupkis, described as a “raw” and “unflinching” version of Davidson’s real life.

The comedian, who is dating Kanye West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian, has recently been the subject of public attacks from the rapper and producer. Along with being criticised in the lyrics for the track ‘Eazy’, a likeness of Davidson is attacked in two separate music videos from Ye.

Davidson reportedly responded to the rapper in a lengthy text conversation. Attempting to speak face-to-face with Ye, Davidson wrote: “I’m in La for the day if you wanna stop being a little internet bitch boy and talk… you don’t scare me bro. You actions are so pussy and embarrassing. It’s so sad to watch you ruin your legacy on the daily.”

After Ye suggested they meet at this Sunday Service, Davidson replied: “This isn’t public dude. I’m not here for pictures and press. Which is obviously all you care about. My offer still stands.”