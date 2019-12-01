Saturday Night Live regular Pete Davidson has been ensuring fans sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) before they attend his shows, with the penalty for violating the agreement set at $1 million.

The NDAs prohibit attendees from discussing jokes, routines or any other content from the show on any platform, including social media.

The news came to light in the US on Wednesday (November 27), when Davidson’s tour arrived at the San Francisco media market – but comments on social media suggest Davidson has been issuing the NDAs since a November 7 gig in Minneapolis at least.

We saw Pete Davidson at the Varisty but I cannot comment on it because I signed an NDA. https://t.co/907XF9EfiN pic.twitter.com/LOC346riQA — Savannah (@slamvan) November 9, 2019

For the November 27 show, fans were only notified of the legal requirements via email a few hours before the performance. After receiving that email, Facebook user Stacy Young posted the non-disclosure agreement to Davidson’s San Francisco event page.

It states that fans who attend and sign the agreement agree that they “shall not give any interviews, offer any opinions or critiques, or otherwise participate by any means or in any form whatsoever (including but not limited to blogs, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, or any other social networking or other websites whether now existing or hereafter created) in the disclosure of any Confidential information…”

The post concludes with a note on refunds, including a particularly unfortunate mistake in its use of the word ‘giving’ rather than ‘given’.

“Any patron who is unable or unwilling to sign the agreement will not be allowed to enter and will be giving [sic] a full refund,” the text reads. “Save time at the venue tonight by printing, signing, and brining [sic] this agreement with you!”

Meanwhile Davidson looks set to appear in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad film, alongside Idris Elba, John Cena, and former Doctor Who lead Peter Capaldi.