Pete Davidson reportedly crashes car along wall while leaving stand-up show

Pete Davidson damaged his car after leaving his stand-up show in Los Angeles, according to reports.

The comedian, who performed at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Saturday (September 30), is said to have scraped his car against the side of a wall while exiting the venue at 10pm.

As seen in photos obtained by PageSix, several marks were seen on the side of his black GMC SUV from the middle door to the backwheel, with Davidson seen in the driver’s seat alongside four others in the car.

Davidson has not commented on the incident.

In July, the comedian was charged with reckless driving after crashing his car into a fire hydrant and the side of a house in Beverly Hills, California on March 4. He was ordered to serve 50 hours of community service as part of a 18-month “diversion programme”.

According to TMZ at the time, Davidson was accompanied by his Bupkis co-star Chase Sui Wonders in the car. No one was injured.

Davidson recently starred in the film Dumb Money, which is based on the GameStop short squeeze of January 2021. The film also stars Paul Dano, Vincent D’Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman and Seth Rogen.

Earlier this year, the comedian played himself in comedy drama series Bupkis, alongside Edie Falco and Joe Pesci as his fictional mother and grandfather respectively.

The comedian was set to return to Saturday Night Live in May after leaving the show last year, but his appearance was cancelled due to the Hollywood strikes.