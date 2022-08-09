Pete Davidson sought trauma therapy following frequent abuse from Kanye West

Pete Davidson has reportedly sought out trauma therapy as a result of Kanye West‘s online bullying.

According to a source at People, the comedian has been “triggered” by the incessant “attention and negativity” he has received from West since he started dating the rapper’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

The site also claims Davidson has “been absent from social media” as a result of West’s frequent attacks.

On Monday (August 8), West took to Instagram to celebrate the recent split of Davidson and Kardashian, posting a fake New York Times front page that read: “Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28.”

Both Davidson and Kardashian’s teams contacted Instagram about the post, which has since been removed.

In an earlier attack, West was seen burying a claymation Davidson alive in the music video for ‘Eazy’, which was released back in March. In the song, West raps about “beating Pete Davidson’s ass”.

Although he initially kept quiet on the matter, Davidson responded to West’s attacks a few days after the second ‘Eazy’ video landed, writing to the rapper in a text: “I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us like this anymore and I’m done being quiet.”

When West responded and asked Davidson where he was, the comedian sent back a selfie and wrote that he was “in bed with your wife”.

During his set for Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival, the comedian also mocked West for spreading rumours that he has AIDS.

According to People, Davidson’s decision to seek trauma therapy has nothing to do with his break-up from Kim Kardashian and that she “does not tolerate this type of behaviour from Kanye”.

The pair are said to be on good terms following their split, with People‘s source claiming that Davidson “has no regrets for dating Kim and wants it to be made very clear that she’s been nothing but supportive of him throughout their relationship.”

Back in February, Kardashian criticised West for his “constant attacks” on her following their split.