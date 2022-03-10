Pete Davidson to play fictional version of himself in comedy series

Pete Davidson is set to play a fictionalised version of himself in comedy series, Bupkis.

The series is co-written by Davidson and frequent collaborator Dave Sirus, along with Judah Miller (Crashing, American Dad!). It comes from Universal Television and Saturday Night Live showrunner Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video.

According to Deadline, Bupkis is described as a “raw” and “unflinching” version of Davidson’s real life, which will include a “mixture of grounded storytelling with absurd elements”.

The show has been compared to Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, which depicts a semi-fictionalised version of the Seinfeld co-creator as a semi-retired TV writer.

Bupkis has yet to find an official home but it’s being pitched to streaming services.

Davidson, who has been a SNL cast member since 2014, is on a leave of absence from the series to pursue other projects. He’s currently filming horror thriller The Home, and is also set to star in slasher film Bodies, Bodies, Bodies later this year.

The comedian, who is dating Kim Kardashian, was recently the subject of Kanye West’s video for track ‘Eazy’, where a likeness of Davidson is seen buried alive. A second video was recently released where he’s attacked by a monkey.

Following the video’s release, celebrities like Kaley Cuoco and James Gunn defended Davidson. “Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know,” Gunn wrote. “A truly generous, tender, and funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect.”