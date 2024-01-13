‘Peter Crombie, who played “Crazy” Joe Davola on ‘Seinfeld’, dies aged 71

The actor Peter Crombie, who played “Crazy” Joe Davola on Seinfeld, has died at the age of 71.

The news was confirmed by Crombie’s ex-wife Nadine Kijner, who said he passed away on Wednesday, January 10, after a brief illness. The nature of the illness has not been revealed.

Posting on Instagram, she wrote: “It is with shock and extreme sadness that I share my ex-husband died this morning. Thank you for so many wonderful memories and being such a good man. Fly free into the un-boundless source of light, Peter. May you be greeted with love by your parents, and Oliver. So so many people loved you because you were a kind, giving, caring and creative soul.”

Crombie’s Seinfeld character appeared in five episodes of the 90s sitcom. “Crazy” Joe Davola was a writer who dated and then stalked Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ character Elaine and regularly antagonised Jerry Seinfeld’s character Jerry.

RIP Peter Crombie. From the moment we met him, we knew he was unlike any sitcom guest star we had ever seen. His portrayal as "Crazy" Joe Davola in Seinfeld is one of the most memorable of the entire series. An incredible talent, who will be deeply missed. 💔 pic.twitter.com/l2vGOp0W6J — This Podcast is Making Me Thirsty Seinfeld Podcast (@ThisThirsty) January 13, 2024

In addition to that role, Crombie also appeared in a number of major films, including Born on the Fourth of July, Oliver Stone’s Natural Born Killers and The Doors, and David Fincher’s Se7en.

Speaking to TMZ, Crombie’s wife said: “He was the kindest, most caring, giving, considerate man. He was loved by everybody, generous and never had anything bad to say about anyone.”

Born in 1952, Crombie was also known for his work on television, including appearances on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Law & Order and NYPD Blue.

He also wrote the script for the 2006 short film Threshold.