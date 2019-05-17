Did Peter Dinklage warn us ‘Game Of Thrones’ season 8 would be a disaster?

A 2018 video of the actor has gone viral

A 2018 video of Peter Dinklage discussing the end of Game Of Thrones has gone viral.

The clip sees the actor, who plays Tyrion Lannister, being asked about how the show ended during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“There are no better writers in television than Dan Weiss and David Benioff,” he replied in a monotone voice. “They ended it brilliantly. Better than I could have imagined and you people are in for it.” At the end of the video, he appeared to roll his eyes. You can watch it below now.

As season 8 nears its end, fans have begun reshaping the video, suggesting Dinklage could have been warning them about what was to come. Many viewers have been disappointed with the final season, with hundreds of thousands signing an online petition calling on HBO to remake it.

A number of gaffes, including a paper coffee cup being left on screen and Jaime Lannister’s hand mysteriously regrowing, have frustrated fans, while others have been left confused by the plotline.

The final episode of Game Of Thrones is due to air this weekend (May 19). Some fans think they have figured out who will take the Iron Throne in the finale, with multiple theories circulating online.

Meanwhile, Maisie Williams recently spoke out on how the fame she gained from being on the show affected her mental health. The actor was 13 when she joined the cast and said she found negative comments on social media overwhelming. “It gets to a point where you’re almost craving something negative, so you can just sit in a hole of sadness,” she explained.