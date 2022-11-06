Peter Kay announces stand-up return with first tour in 12 years

Peter Kay has announced his return to stand-up comedy, confirming a huge UK tour across late 2022 and the first half of next year – see dates below and buy tickets here.
The comedian made his TV comeback in 2020 after two years away. He was supposed to tour the country in 2017 but cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances”.
Now, he’s confirmed a host of arena dates that begin early next month and run through the first half of 2023, ending up in August.
“It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy,” Kay said in a statement, “and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now.”
He added: “With the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35. The same price they were on my previous tour in 2010.”
See the full list of dates below. Tickets go on sale here from 10am GMT on Saturday, November 12.
DECEMBER 2022
2 – Manchester, AO Arena
3 – Manchester, AO Arena
17 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
JANUARY 2023
6 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
7 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
20 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
FEBRUARY 2023
17 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
23 – Belfast, SSE Arena
24 – Belfast, SSE Arena
MARCH 2023
9 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
10 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
23 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
APRIL 2023
7 – Dublin, 3Arena
5 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
6 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
MAY 2023
19 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
JUNE 2023
16 – Cardiff, International Arena
17 – Cardiff, International Arena
JULY 2023
14 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
15 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
AUGUST 2023
11 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
Kay has only made brief public appearances following the cancellation of his stand-up tour in 2017 due to “unforeseen family circumstances” – including an appearance on Children In Need and Comic Relief’s Big Night In in 2020.
A statement announcing the tour’s cancellation read: “Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects. This unfortunately includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance For Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments.
“My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I’m sure you’ll understand my family must always come first.
“I’ve always endeavoured to protect my family’s privacy from the media. I hope that the media and public will continue to respect my privacy at this time. Once again, I’m very sorry.”