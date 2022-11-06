Peter Kay announces stand-up return with first tour in 12 years

Peter Kay has announced his return to stand-up comedy, confirming a huge UK tour across late 2022 and the first half of next year – see dates below and buy tickets here.

The comedian made his TV comeback in 2020 after two years away. He was supposed to tour the country in 2017 but cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Now, he’s confirmed a host of arena dates that begin early next month and run through the first half of 2023, ending up in August.

“It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy,” Kay said in a statement, “and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now.”

He added: “With the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35. The same price they were on my previous tour in 2010.”

See the full list of dates below. Tickets go on sale here from 10am GMT on Saturday, November 12.

DECEMBER 2022

2 – Manchester, AO Arena

3 – Manchester, AO Arena

17 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

JANUARY 2023

6 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

7 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

20 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

FEBRUARY 2023

17 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

23 – Belfast, SSE Arena

24 – Belfast, SSE Arena

MARCH 2023

9 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

10 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

23 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

APRIL 2023

7 – Dublin, 3Arena

5 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

6 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

MAY 2023

19 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

JUNE 2023

16 – Cardiff, International Arena

17 – Cardiff, International Arena

JULY 2023

14 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

15 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

AUGUST 2023

11 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

Kay has only made brief public appearances following the cancellation of his stand-up tour in 2017 due to “unforeseen family circumstances” – including an appearance on Children In Need and Comic Relief’s Big Night In in 2020.

A statement announcing the tour’s cancellation read: “Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects. This unfortunately includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance For Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments.

“My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I’m sure you’ll understand my family must always come first.

“I’ve always endeavoured to protect my family’s privacy from the media. I hope that the media and public will continue to respect my privacy at this time. Once again, I’m very sorry.”