Peter Kay halts stand-up show after member of audience becomes unwell

Peter Kay was forced to halt one of his shows after an audience member became unwell.

The comedian is currently on his sold-out comeback tour, performing across some of the biggest venues in the UK.

It was during a recent performance at the Newcastle Arena on Thursday night (March 9) that a fan in the front row became unwell and needed urgent medical attention.

Kay is believed to have instantly rushed off stage, in front of 11,000 spectators, to try and help the audience member, who was later seen leaving the venue in a wheelchair.

Speaking to The Sun, an audience member said: “Peter asked if they were being serious, then he asked for the big lights to go on and stewards ran over to see what was going on.

“He then went off stage for around 10/15 mins and one person was seen getting wheelchaired out.”

Kay reportedly returned to the stage after two more members of the audience fell ill. “Three went down then,” said the comedian, before adding that he hoped they were OK.

Kay’s tour sees him return to the stage for the first time in several years, and will conclude in August 2023 at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena. There will then be five further dates across 2025. You can find a full list of tour dates and information on pre-sale tickets here.

The comedian has largely been on a hiatus from public appearances after cancelling his last UK tour in December 2017 due to “unforeseen family circumstances”.

Of his return to the stage, Kay previously said: “It’s good to be back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy, and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now. And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35. The same price they were on my previous tour in 2010.”