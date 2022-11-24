Peter Kay’s “huge” earnings revealed before UK tour sold out in minutes

Peter Kay‘s “huge” earnings have been revealed just before his upcoming UK tour sold out in minutes.
A source reportedly told The Sun that Kay’s company accounts currently holds £22.6million, without taking into account ticket sales.
“The accounts just prove what a huge success Peter is,” the source began. “His royalties and merchandise still tick along every year, despite his recent inactivity.
“He’s also very savvy with his cash, as he’s made lots of wise investments.”
The website hosting the ticket sales for Kay’s tour crashed after the pre-sale opened earlier this month, with O2 saying it had been “by far the highest demand we’ve ever seen for Priority Tickets in 15 years”.
Talking to Sara Cox on BBC Radio 2 about the huge publicity the tour has received, Kay said: “I could not get over… I was lying in bed with [wife] Susan on Monday night because I had a show, a practice, and Huw Edwards was on the news with a picture of me behind him.
“He was doing the Queen’s funeral and he’s talking about me!” Kay remarked. “I’m going, ‘I’m on the news! The main news! This is ridiculous’.
“I should only be on the news if I’m dead!”
See the full and updated list of Peter Kay’s UK stand-up tour dates below.
DECEMBER 2022
2 – Manchester, AO Arena
3 – Manchester, AO Arena
16 – London, The O2
17 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
JANUARY 2023
6 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
7 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
20 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
21 – London, The O2
FEBRUARY 2023
17 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
18 – London, The O2
23 – Belfast, SSE Arena
24 – Belfast, SSE Arena
MARCH 2023
9 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
10 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
22 – London, The O2
23 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
APRIL 2023
6 – Dublin, 3Arena
7 – Dublin, 3Arena
21 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
22 – London, The O2
MAY 2023
5 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
6 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
19 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
20 – London, The O2
JUNE 2023
2 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
3 – London, The O2
16 – Cardiff, International Arena
17 – Cardiff, International Arena
JULY 2023
14 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
15 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
28 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
29 – London, The O2
AUGUST 2023
11 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
29 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
30 – London, The O2
SEPTEMBER 2023
9 – London, The O2
22 – Manchester, AO Arena
23 – Manchester, AO Arena
OCTOBER 2023
7 – London, The O2
19 – Manchester, AO Arena
20 – Manchester, AO Arena
NOVEMBER 2023
5 – Manchester, AO Arena
6 – Manchester, AO Arena
18 – London, The O2
DECEMBER 2023
1 – Manchester, AO Arena
16 – London, The O2
JANUARY 2024
5 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
6 – London, The O2
26 – Manchester, AO Arena
27 – Manchester, AO Arena
FEBRUARY 2024
9 – Manchester, AO Arena
10 – Manchester, AO Arena
24 – London, The O2
MARCH 2024
8 – Manchester, AO Arena
9 – Manchester, AO Arena
23 – London, The O2
APRIL 2024
5 – Manchester, AO Arena
6 – Manchester, AO Arena
19 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
20 – London, The O2
MAY 2024
3 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
4 – London, The O2
17 – Manchester, AO Arena
18 – Manchester, AO Arena
JUNE 2024
2 – London, The O2
14 – Manchester, AO Arena
15 – Manchester, AO Arena
JULY 2024
13 – London, The O2
26 – Manchester, AO Arena
27 – Manchester, AO Arena
AUGUST 2024
9 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
23 – Manchester, AO Arena
24 – Manchester, AO Arena
SEPTEMBER 2023
20 – Manchester, AO Arena
21 – Manchester, AO Arena
OCTOBER 2024
7 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
18 – Manchester, AO Arena
19 – Manchester, AO Arena
NOVEMBER 2024
1 – Manchester, AO Arena
2 – Manchester, AO Arena
15 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
29 – Manchester, AO Arena
30 – Manchester, AO Arena
DECEMBER 2024
6 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
20 – Manchester, AO Arena
21 – Manchester, AO Arena
JANUARY 2025
10 – Manchester, AO Arena
11 – Manchester, AO Arena
24 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena