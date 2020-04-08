Peter Kay is returning to TV this month after two years away

Peter Kay has been confirmed to take part in the BBC’s The Big Night In, marking his first TV appearance in two years.

The show is a one-off charity fundraiser combining both Comic Relief and Children in Need, seeing the charities come together for the first time.

The three-hour show will be hosted by Lenny Henry on Thursday April 23. Henry co-founded Comic Relief and spoke of the upcoming project, designed to raise spirits and funds as the coronavirus pandemic develops, on the One Show on Tuesday (April 7) night.

“Comic Relief and Children in Need, for the very first time, are merging to raise money and raise spirits in this terrible crisis,” said Henry. “We’ve been contacted by lots of small charities who are desperate for any financial help we can drum up. This is our way of saying to them, ‘we’ll do our best for you.’”

Detail on Kay’s upcoming appearance is yet to be confirmed. The comedian was last seen on TV in the 2018 comedy Peter Kay’s Car Share. He was supposed to tour the year before but cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

This year, Peter Kay was planned to tour his charity dance-a-thon Dance For Life to raise money for Cancer Research UK, but it had to be postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

BBC’s Big Night In will also feature “big surprises, money can’t buy prizes, and live music performances (from the artists’ homes), with lots of famous faces coming together (whilst safely apart)” with a full list of guests yet to be confirmed.