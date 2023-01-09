Peter Kay calls out heckler before having him ejected from show: “He’s a bit of an arsehole”

Peter Kay had to have an “arsehole” heckler removed from one of his comeback gigs, according to reports.

The comic was on stage in Liverpool over the weekend as part of his live comeback to touring. Kay is said to have had to pause his set on at the M&S Bank Arena on Saturday night (January 7) to deal with an “annoying” member of the audience.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Kay was forced to stop the gig and call out a man in the crowd, who was causing a scene. “Oh, it’s all kicking off here,” the comic said in videos seen by the paper. “Where’s my phone? He’s a bit of an a******e, he’s a bit annoying.”

Kay the added: “I like a laugh, I’m a comedian but I can tell all them people round there are getting a bit naughty now. He likes the limelight, I know I do but I’m on stage.”

Following Kay’s comments the man is said to have to have been removed from the show by security. Other audience members later took to Twitter to praise the Phoenix Nights star for his handling of the situation.

One twitter user, @marston2001 wrote: “@peterkay_co_uk Saw you tonight @MandSBankArenca and I can honestly say, I laughed, cried and felt every emotion possible. You are so talented and so glad you got rid of the heckler. Please continue being you [sic].”

“@peterkay_co_uk absolutely top entertainment at the M&S Bank Arena last night,” tweeted @SueLindsay7. “Expert way of dealing with a knobhead heckler as well, think 13,000 people were glad to see him escorted out [sic].”

However, some fans at the comedy gig felt the heckler had been treated unfairly. @KieranHodge13 wrote: “@peterkay_co_uk first half funny tonight until you decided to throw that feller out for asking for an autograph, doesn’t look good mate I thought you was one of us [sic].”

Kay and his representatives have yet to confirm or comment on the incident.

Kay has been selling out arena venues across the UK since announcing the tour last year. Having largely been on a hiatus from public appearances after cancelling his last UK tour in December 2017 due to “unforeseen family circumstances”, Kay made headlines when he announced his live return on November 6.

His comeback tour kicked off with two dates in Manchester in, and will continue throughout 2023 and 2024. Details of tickets and dates can be found here.