Peter Kay on huge tour publicity: “I should only be on the news if I’m dead!”

Peter Kay has discussed the publicity he has received since news of his comeback stand-up tour was revealed, calling it “ridiculous”.

The comedian announced a string of UK dates on Sunday (November 6), marking his first stand-up tour since 2010. In December 2017, he cancelled a planned UK tour and stepped back from public appearances due to “unforeseen family circumstances”.

After the pre-sale for tickets opened on Thursday at 10am for O2 Priority customers, the company were met with “unprecedented demand” and site crashes.

General sale tickets then went on sale yesterday (November 12) at 10am GMT, with more site crashes, massive demand and extra dates being added.

Talking to Sara Cox on BBC Radio 2 about the huge publicity the tour has received, Kay said: “I could not get over… I was lying in bed with [wife] Susan on Monday night because I had a show, a practice, and Huw Edwards was on the news with a picture of me behind him.

“He was doing the Queen’s funeral and he’s talking about me!” Kay remarked. “I’m going, ‘I’m on the news! The main news! This is ridiculous’.

“I should only be on the news if I’m dead!”

Watch the interview below.

Peter Kay: 'I should only be on the news if I'm dead' "I should only be on the news if I'm dead."Peter Kay says he "cannot get [his] head round" the reaction to the news he is returning with a stand-up comedy show.

“It’s good to be back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now,” Kay said in his tour announcement. “And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35. The same price they were on my previous tour in 2010.”

The comedian’s last UK tour in 2010, titled The Tour That Doesn’t Tour Tour… Now On Tour, broke the Guinness World Record for the best-selling stand-up tour ever.

See the full and updated list of his UK stand-up tour dates below. Find out how to get Peter Kay tickets here.

DECEMBER 2022

2 – Manchester, AO Arena

3 – Manchester, AO Arena

16 – London, The O2

17 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

JANUARY 2023

6 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

7 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

20 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

21 – London, The O2



FEBRUARY 2023

17 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

18 – London, The O2

23 – Belfast, SSE Arena

24 – Belfast, SSE Arena

MARCH 2023

9 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

10 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

22 – London, The O2

23 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

APRIL 2023

6 – Dublin, 3Arena

7 – Dublin, 3Arena

21 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

22 – London, The O2



MAY 2023

5 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

6 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

19 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

20 – London, The O2



JUNE 2023

2 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

3 – London, The O2

16 – Cardiff, International Arena

17 – Cardiff, International Arena

JULY 2023

14 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

15 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

28 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

29 – London, The O2



AUGUST 2023

11 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

29 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

30 – London, The O2



SEPTEMBER 2023

9 – London, The O2

22 – Manchester, AO Arena

23 – Manchester, AO Arena



OCTOBER 2023

7 – London, The O2

19 – Manchester, AO Arena

20 – Manchester, AO Arena



NOVEMBER 2023

5 – Manchester, AO Arena

6 – Manchester, AO Arena

18 – London, The O2

DECEMBER 2023

1 – Manchester, AO Arena

16 – London, The O2

JANUARY 2024

5 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

6 – London, The O2

26 – Manchester, AO Arena

27 – Manchester, AO Arena

FEBRUARY 2024

9 – Manchester, AO Arena

10 – Manchester, AO Arena

24 – London, The O2

MARCH 2024

8 – Manchester, AO Arena

9 – Manchester, AO Arena

23 – London, The O2

APRIL 2024

5 – Manchester, AO Arena

6 – Manchester, AO Arena

19 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

20 – London, The O2

MAY 2024

3 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

4 – London, The O2

17 – Manchester, AO Arena

18 – Manchester, AO Arena

JUNE 2024

2 – London, The O2

14 – Manchester, AO Arena

15 – Manchester, AO Arena

JULY 2024

13 – London, The O2

26 – Manchester, AO Arena

27 – Manchester, AO Arena

AUGUST 2024

9 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

23 – Manchester, AO Arena

24 – Manchester, AO Arena

SEPTEMBER 2023

20 – Manchester, AO Arena

21 – Manchester, AO Arena

OCTOBER 2024

7 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

18 – Manchester, AO Arena

19 – Manchester, AO Arena

NOVEMBER 2024

1 – Manchester, AO Arena

2 – Manchester, AO Arena

15 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

29 – Manchester, AO Arena

30 – Manchester, AO Arena

DECEMBER 2024

6 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

20 – Manchester, AO Arena

21 – Manchester, AO Arena

JANUARY 2025

10 – Manchester, AO Arena

11 – Manchester, AO Arena

24 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena