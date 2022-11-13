Peter Kay on huge tour publicity: “I should only be on the news if I’m dead!”

Peter Kay has discussed the publicity he has received since news of his comeback stand-up tour was revealed, calling it “ridiculous”.
The comedian announced a string of UK dates on Sunday (November 6), marking his first stand-up tour since 2010. In December 2017, he cancelled a planned UK tour and stepped back from public appearances due to “unforeseen family circumstances”.
After the pre-sale for tickets opened on Thursday at 10am for O2 Priority customers, the company were met with “unprecedented demand” and site crashes.
General sale tickets then went on sale yesterday (November 12) at 10am GMT, with more site crashes, massive demand and extra dates being added.
Talking to Sara Cox on BBC Radio 2 about the huge publicity the tour has received, Kay said: “I could not get over… I was lying in bed with [wife] Susan on Monday night because I had a show, a practice, and Huw Edwards was on the news with a picture of me behind him.
“He was doing the Queen’s funeral and he’s talking about me!” Kay remarked. “I’m going, ‘I’m on the news! The main news! This is ridiculous’.
“I should only be on the news if I’m dead!”
“It’s good to be back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now,” Kay said in his tour announcement. “And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35. The same price they were on my previous tour in 2010.”
The comedian’s last UK tour in 2010, titled The Tour That Doesn’t Tour Tour… Now On Tour, broke the Guinness World Record for the best-selling stand-up tour ever.
See the full and updated list of his UK stand-up tour dates below. Find out how to get Peter Kay tickets here.
DECEMBER 2022
2 – Manchester, AO Arena
3 – Manchester, AO Arena
16 – London, The O2
17 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
JANUARY 2023
6 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
7 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
20 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
21 – London, The O2
FEBRUARY 2023
17 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
18 – London, The O2
23 – Belfast, SSE Arena
24 – Belfast, SSE Arena
MARCH 2023
9 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
10 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
22 – London, The O2
23 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
APRIL 2023
6 – Dublin, 3Arena
7 – Dublin, 3Arena
21 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
22 – London, The O2
MAY 2023
5 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
6 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
19 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
20 – London, The O2
JUNE 2023
2 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
3 – London, The O2
16 – Cardiff, International Arena
17 – Cardiff, International Arena
JULY 2023
14 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
15 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
28 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
29 – London, The O2
AUGUST 2023
11 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
29 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
30 – London, The O2
SEPTEMBER 2023
9 – London, The O2
22 – Manchester, AO Arena
23 – Manchester, AO Arena
OCTOBER 2023
7 – London, The O2
19 – Manchester, AO Arena
20 – Manchester, AO Arena
NOVEMBER 2023
5 – Manchester, AO Arena
6 – Manchester, AO Arena
18 – London, The O2
DECEMBER 2023
1 – Manchester, AO Arena
16 – London, The O2
JANUARY 2024
5 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
6 – London, The O2
26 – Manchester, AO Arena
27 – Manchester, AO Arena
FEBRUARY 2024
9 – Manchester, AO Arena
10 – Manchester, AO Arena
24 – London, The O2
MARCH 2024
8 – Manchester, AO Arena
9 – Manchester, AO Arena
23 – London, The O2
APRIL 2024
5 – Manchester, AO Arena
6 – Manchester, AO Arena
19 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
20 – London, The O2
MAY 2024
3 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
4 – London, The O2
17 – Manchester, AO Arena
18 – Manchester, AO Arena
JUNE 2024
2 – London, The O2
14 – Manchester, AO Arena
15 – Manchester, AO Arena
JULY 2024
13 – London, The O2
26 – Manchester, AO Arena
27 – Manchester, AO Arena
AUGUST 2024
9 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
23 – Manchester, AO Arena
24 – Manchester, AO Arena
SEPTEMBER 2023
20 – Manchester, AO Arena
21 – Manchester, AO Arena
OCTOBER 2024
7 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
18 – Manchester, AO Arena
19 – Manchester, AO Arena
NOVEMBER 2024
1 – Manchester, AO Arena
2 – Manchester, AO Arena
15 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
29 – Manchester, AO Arena
30 – Manchester, AO Arena
DECEMBER 2024
6 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
20 – Manchester, AO Arena
21 – Manchester, AO Arena
JANUARY 2025
10 – Manchester, AO Arena
11 – Manchester, AO Arena
24 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena