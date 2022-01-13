Peter Kay once locked himself out of his hotel room naked

Paddy McGuinness has said that Peter Kay once locked himself out of his hotel room while naked in a failed attempt at a prank.

In his new autobiography My Lifey, McGuinness recalled the incident at London’s Soho Hotel, where they spent the night in adjoining rooms.

“It was all great fun until Peter swanned into my room starkers, only for the door to lock behind him,” McGuinness wrote.

“The dressing gown was too small for him, there was no way it would close at the front. I’d have to call down to reception to send someone up to unlock the door.”

“I mean, how do you explain that one? ‘I’ve got one of the nation’s best-loved comedians in my room with his cock out.’”

He added: “The manager knew who we both were but to be fair just opened up the locked door and left. That was the good thing about the Soho Hotel, it was discreet. If that’d been anywhere else we’d have probably ended up on the front page of the Daily Star.”

McGuinness and Kay starred together in 2001’s Phoenix Nights and spin-off Max And Paddy’s Road To Nowhere, which aired on Channel 4 in 2004.

Following the show’s success, McGuinness went onto become the host of ITV dating show Take Me Out, along with Top Gear and A Question Of Sport.

Kay has only made brief public appearances following the cancellation of his stand-up tour in 2017 due to “unforeseen family circumstances” – including an appearance on Children In Need and Comic Relief’s Big Night In in 2020.

A statement announcing the tour’s cancellation read: “Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects. This unfortunately includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance For Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments.

“My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I’m sure you’ll understand my family must always come first.

“I’ve always endeavoured to protect my family’s privacy from the media. I hope that the media and public will continue to respect my privacy at this time. Once again, I’m very sorry.”