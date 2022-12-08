Peter Kay teases “big announcement” in message to fans

Peter Kay has teased a “big announcement” coming today (December 8).

The comedian took to social media to write a message to his fans to thank them for their support, saying yesterday (December 7) that some news would be shared this evening on BBC Radio 2.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came to the first shows in Manchester. It was incredible to be a part of such a happy experience,” Kay wrote, after kicking off his first tour in 12 years last week.

“Everybody deserves a bit of joy. Here’s to a lot more in the shows to come!! P.S. big announcement Thursday on Sara Cox Drivetime Show [on Radio 2] just after 6pm,” Kay’s message to fans went on.

A message from Peter Kay… pic.twitter.com/erYPCVcrGI — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) December 7, 2022

Elsewhere on the 111-date tour, Kay will perform 27 shows in London, 16 in Birmingham, 12 in Sheffield, five in Leeds, four in Belfast, and two each in Cardiff, Glasgow, Newcastle, Nottingham and Liverpool. Tickets for all of the shows can be found here.

Kay’s return to the stage was announced last month, leading to overwhelming demand for tickets: the first run of shows were sold out within minutes of going on sale, and the O2 Priority website crashed with the “highest demand” it had seen in 15 years.

Responding to the amount of publicity he’d received over his comeback, Kay joked in an interview: “I should only be on the news if I’m dead!”

See the full and updated list of Peter Kay’s UK stand-up tour dates below.

DECEMBER 2022

2 – Manchester, AO Arena

3 – Manchester, AO Arena

16 – London, The O2

17 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

JANUARY 2023

6 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

7 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

20 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

21 – London, The O2



FEBRUARY 2023

17 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

18 – London, The O2

23 – Belfast, SSE Arena

24 – Belfast, SSE Arena

MARCH 2023

9 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

10 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

22 – London, The O2

23 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

APRIL 2023

6 – Dublin, 3Arena

7 – Dublin, 3Arena

21 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

22 – London, The O2



MAY 2023

5 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

6 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

19 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

20 – London, The O2



JUNE 2023

2 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

3 – London, The O2

16 – Cardiff, International Arena

17 – Cardiff, International Arena

JULY 2023

14 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

15 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

28 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

29 – London, The O2



AUGUST 2023

11 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

29 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

30 – London, The O2



SEPTEMBER 2023

9 – London, The O2

22 – Manchester, AO Arena

23 – Manchester, AO Arena



OCTOBER 2023

7 – London, The O2

19 – Manchester, AO Arena

20 – Manchester, AO Arena



NOVEMBER 2023

5 – Manchester, AO Arena

6 – Manchester, AO Arena

18 – London, The O2

DECEMBER 2023

1 – Manchester, AO Arena

16 – London, The O2

JANUARY 2024

5 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

6 – London, The O2

26 – Manchester, AO Arena

27 – Manchester, AO Arena

FEBRUARY 2024

9 – Manchester, AO Arena

10 – Manchester, AO Arena

24 – London, The O2

MARCH 2024

8 – Manchester, AO Arena

9 – Manchester, AO Arena

23 – London, The O2

APRIL 2024

5 – Manchester, AO Arena

6 – Manchester, AO Arena

19 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

20 – London, The O2

MAY 2024

3 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

4 – London, The O2

17 – Manchester, AO Arena

18 – Manchester, AO Arena

JUNE 2024

2 – London, The O2

14 – Manchester, AO Arena

15 – Manchester, AO Arena

JULY 2024

13 – London, The O2

26 – Manchester, AO Arena

27 – Manchester, AO Arena

AUGUST 2024

9 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

23 – Manchester, AO Arena

24 – Manchester, AO Arena

20 – Manchester, AO Arena

21 – Manchester, AO Arena

OCTOBER 2024

7 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

18 – Manchester, AO Arena

19 – Manchester, AO Arena

NOVEMBER 2024

1 – Manchester, AO Arena

2 – Manchester, AO Arena

15 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

29 – Manchester, AO Arena

30 – Manchester, AO Arena

DECEMBER 2024

6 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

20 – Manchester, AO Arena

21 – Manchester, AO Arena

JANUARY 2025

10 – Manchester, AO Arena

11 – Manchester, AO Arena

24 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena