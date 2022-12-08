Peter Kay teases “big announcement” in message to fans

Peter Kay has teased a “big announcement” coming today (December 8).
The comedian took to social media to write a message to his fans to thank them for their support, saying yesterday (December 7) that some news would be shared this evening on BBC Radio 2.
“I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came to the first shows in Manchester. It was incredible to be a part of such a happy experience,” Kay wrote, after kicking off his first tour in 12 years last week.
“Everybody deserves a bit of joy. Here’s to a lot more in the shows to come!! P.S. big announcement Thursday on Sara Cox Drivetime Show [on Radio 2] just after 6pm,” Kay’s message to fans went on.
A message from Peter Kay… pic.twitter.com/erYPCVcrGI
— Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) December 7, 2022
Elsewhere on the 111-date tour, Kay will perform 27 shows in London, 16 in Birmingham, 12 in Sheffield, five in Leeds, four in Belfast, and two each in Cardiff, Glasgow, Newcastle, Nottingham and Liverpool. Tickets for all of the shows can be found here.
Kay’s return to the stage was announced last month, leading to overwhelming demand for tickets: the first run of shows were sold out within minutes of going on sale, and the O2 Priority website crashed with the “highest demand” it had seen in 15 years.
Responding to the amount of publicity he’d received over his comeback, Kay joked in an interview: “I should only be on the news if I’m dead!”
See the full and updated list of Peter Kay’s UK stand-up tour dates below.
DECEMBER 2022
2 – Manchester, AO Arena
3 – Manchester, AO Arena
16 – London, The O2
17 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
JANUARY 2023
6 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
7 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
20 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
21 – London, The O2
FEBRUARY 2023
17 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
18 – London, The O2
23 – Belfast, SSE Arena
24 – Belfast, SSE Arena
MARCH 2023
9 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
10 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
22 – London, The O2
23 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
APRIL 2023
6 – Dublin, 3Arena
7 – Dublin, 3Arena
21 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
22 – London, The O2
MAY 2023
5 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
6 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
19 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
20 – London, The O2
JUNE 2023
2 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
3 – London, The O2
16 – Cardiff, International Arena
17 – Cardiff, International Arena
JULY 2023
14 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
15 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
28 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
29 – London, The O2
AUGUST 2023
11 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
29 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
30 – London, The O2
SEPTEMBER 2023
9 – London, The O2
22 – Manchester, AO Arena
23 – Manchester, AO Arena
OCTOBER 2023
7 – London, The O2
19 – Manchester, AO Arena
20 – Manchester, AO Arena
NOVEMBER 2023
5 – Manchester, AO Arena
6 – Manchester, AO Arena
18 – London, The O2
DECEMBER 2023
1 – Manchester, AO Arena
16 – London, The O2
JANUARY 2024
5 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
6 – London, The O2
26 – Manchester, AO Arena
27 – Manchester, AO Arena
FEBRUARY 2024
9 – Manchester, AO Arena
10 – Manchester, AO Arena
24 – London, The O2
MARCH 2024
8 – Manchester, AO Arena
9 – Manchester, AO Arena
23 – London, The O2
APRIL 2024
5 – Manchester, AO Arena
6 – Manchester, AO Arena
19 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
20 – London, The O2
MAY 2024
3 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
4 – London, The O2
17 – Manchester, AO Arena
18 – Manchester, AO Arena
JUNE 2024
2 – London, The O2
14 – Manchester, AO Arena
15 – Manchester, AO Arena
JULY 2024
13 – London, The O2
26 – Manchester, AO Arena
27 – Manchester, AO Arena
AUGUST 2024
9 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
23 – Manchester, AO Arena
24 – Manchester, AO Arena
SEPTEMBER 2023
20 – Manchester, AO Arena
21 – Manchester, AO Arena
OCTOBER 2024
7 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
18 – Manchester, AO Arena
19 – Manchester, AO Arena
NOVEMBER 2024
1 – Manchester, AO Arena
2 – Manchester, AO Arena
15 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
29 – Manchester, AO Arena
30 – Manchester, AO Arena
DECEMBER 2024
6 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
20 – Manchester, AO Arena
21 – Manchester, AO Arena
JANUARY 2025
10 – Manchester, AO Arena
11 – Manchester, AO Arena
24 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena