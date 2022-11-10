Peter Kay ticket site crashes following “unprecedented” demand

Demand for Peter Kay’s first stand-up tour in 12 years crashed the O2 Priority website and app after the pre-sale opened today (November 10).

The comedian announced a string of UK dates on Sunday (November 6), marking his first stand-up tour since 2010. In December 2017, he cancelled a planned UK tour and stepped back from public appearances due to “unforeseen family circumstances”.

After the pre-sale for tickets opened on Thursday at 10am for O2 Priority customers, the company issued a statement to acknowledge the demand.

Advertisement

“We’re seeing unprecedented demand for Peter Kay tickets & we know a lot of you can’t access Priority,” a statement on Twitter reads. “Sorry, we’re working on it. Please be patient; this is by far the highest demand we’ve ever seen for Priority Tickets in 15 years. The presale lasts for 48h so keep checking.”

We’re seeing unprecedented demand for Peter Kay tickets & we know a lot of you can’t access Priority. Sorry, we’re working on it. Please be patient; this is by far the highest demand we’ve ever seen for Priority Tickets in 15 years. The presale lasts for 48h so keep checking. — O2 (@O2) November 10, 2022

An hour later, the company shared another statement: “We are seeing lots of Priority Tickets being sold for Peter Kay to O2 and Virgin Media customers right across the UK. Apologies if you’ve not been successful but do keep trying.”

Kay’s comeback tour is set to kick off in Manchester next month, with the tour’s final stop scheduled for London at The O2 Arena on November 18, 2023.

The whole country right now refreshing to try to log onto O2 Priority to get Peter Kay tickets pic.twitter.com/9hiCedfZjQ — Unreliable Yeltz (@Unreliableyeltz) November 10, 2022

“What about that O2 priority crashing ey? WHAT WERE ALL THAT ABOUT??”#peterkay pic.twitter.com/QzH6OzjjHw — Ben Watson (@BenWatson_98) November 10, 2022

Me everytime I get a 504 Gateway error on the o2 priority website and app trying to get peter kay tickets this morning pic.twitter.com/4zoKI4Lce6 — Jake Burns (@jakeburns) November 10, 2022

Advertisement

The general sale for tickets opens from Saturday (November 12) at 10am GMT. You can check out all the dates below.

DECEMBER 2022

2 – Manchester, AO Arena

3 – Manchester, AO Arena

16 – London, The O2

17 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

JANUARY 2023

6 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

7 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

20 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

21 – London, The O2



FEBRUARY 2023

17 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

18 – London, The O2

23 – Belfast, SSE Arena

24 – Belfast, SSE Arena

MARCH 2023

9 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

10 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

22 – London, The O2

23 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

APRIL 2023

6 – Dublin, 3Arena

7 – Dublin, 3Arena

22 – London, The O2



MAY 2023

5 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

6 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

19 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

20 – London, The O2



JUNE 2023

3 – London, The O2

16 – Cardiff, International Arena

17 – Cardiff, International Arena

JULY 2023

14 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

15 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

29 – London, The O2



AUGUST 2023

11 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

30 – London, The O2



SEPTEMBER 2023

9 – London, The O2

OCTOBER 2023

7 – London, The O2

NOVEMBER 2023

18 – London, The O2

“It’s good to be back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now,” Kay said in his tour announcement. “And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35. The same price they were on my previous tour in 2010.”

The comedian’s last UK tour in 2010, titled The Tour That Doesn’t Tour Tour… Now On Tour, broke the Guinness World Record for the best-selling stand-up tour ever.