Peter Kay ticket site crashes following “unprecedented” demand

O2 has seen the “highest demand for Priority Tickets in 15 years”

By Adam Starkey
Peter Kay
Peter Kay CREDIT: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

Demand for Peter Kay’s first stand-up tour in 12 years crashed the O2 Priority website and app after the pre-sale opened today (November 10).

The comedian announced a string of UK dates on Sunday (November 6), marking his first stand-up tour since 2010. In December 2017, he cancelled a planned UK tour and stepped back from public appearances due to “unforeseen family circumstances”.

After the pre-sale for tickets opened on Thursday at 10am for O2 Priority customers, the company issued a statement to acknowledge the demand.

“We’re seeing unprecedented demand for Peter Kay tickets & we know a lot of you can’t access Priority,” a statement on Twitter reads. “Sorry, we’re working on it. Please be patient; this is by far the highest demand we’ve ever seen for Priority Tickets in 15 years. The presale lasts for 48h so keep checking.”

An hour later, the company shared another statement: “We are seeing lots of Priority Tickets being sold for Peter Kay to O2 and Virgin Media customers right across the UK. Apologies if you’ve not been successful but do keep trying.”

Kay’s comeback tour is set to kick off in Manchester next month, with the tour’s final stop scheduled for London at The O2 Arena on November 18, 2023.

The general sale for tickets opens from Saturday (November 12) at 10am GMT. You can check out all the dates below.

DECEMBER 2022
2 – Manchester, AO Arena 
3 – Manchester, AO Arena
16 – London, The O2
17 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

JANUARY 2023
6 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
7 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
20 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
21 – London, The O2

FEBRUARY 2023
17 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
18 – London, The O2
23 – Belfast, SSE Arena 
24 – Belfast, SSE Arena

MARCH 2023
9 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
10 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
22 – London, The O2
23 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

APRIL 2023
6 – Dublin, 3Arena
7 – Dublin, 3Arena
22 – London, The O2

MAY 2023
5 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
6 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
19 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
20 – London, The O2

JUNE 2023
3 – London, The O2
16 – Cardiff, International Arena
17 – Cardiff, International Arena

JULY 2023
14 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
15 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
29 – London, The O2

AUGUST 2023
11 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
30 – London, The O2

SEPTEMBER 2023
9 – London, The O2

OCTOBER 2023
7 – London, The O2

NOVEMBER 2023
18 – London, The O2

“It’s good to be back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now,” Kay said in his tour announcement. “And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35. The same price they were on my previous tour in 2010.”

The comedian’s last UK tour in 2010, titled The Tour That Doesn’t Tour Tour… Now On Tour, broke the Guinness World Record for the best-selling stand-up tour ever.

