Peter Kay writes new ‘Car Share’ sketch in tribute to NHS

Peter Kay has written a new sketch of his Car Show sitcom in tribute to the NHS.

The new sketch appears as part of comedian and writer Adam Kay’s new book, Dear NHS: 100 Stories to Say Thank You.

Peter Kay’s Car Show was last seen on screens in 2018, and the new scripted sketch sees Kay’s character in the show, John, discussing a brain cancer scare he had.

“I kept getting these really bad headaches,” he says to friend Kayleigh in the new short. “My GP said it was sinuses, but being a proper hypochondriac, I thought: ‘bollocks, what does he know?’ So I booked in for a brain scan.”

He then goes on to reveal that he chose to play Simon & Garfunkel while undergoing his MRI scan. “I love them and they would have been the perfect choice if the first song hadn’t been The Sound of Silence, with the opening line, ‘Hello darkness my old friend,'” the short reads.

“It got worse – in the third verse, the lyrics are, ‘Silence like a cancer grows’. I was in tears. I was ashen when I came out. I told the nurse. I said I thought it was going to be happy, Mrs Robinson and all that.”

Sir Paul McCartney and Ricky Gervais are among the 100 star-studded contributors to Dear NHS: 100 Stories to Say Thank You. Emilia Clarke, Charlie Brooker, Peter Capaldi, Martin Freeman, Jameela Jamil, Irvine Welsh, Zoe Ball and Daisy May Cooper are among the many other contributors to Dear NHS.

Musician and poet Kae Tempest also appears in the book, sharing a moving poem about the NHS.

Peter Kay returned to TV screens for the first time in two years back in April. Kay took part in the BBC’s The Big Night In, a one-off charity fundraiser combining both Comic Relief and Children in Need, raising money to tackle the coronavirus crisis.