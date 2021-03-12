A petition has been launched calling for Alan Partridge to replace Piers Morgan as host of Good Morning Britain.

Morgan left the ITV show earlier this week after six years following a row over comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

On Monday’s (March 8) show, he said he “didn’t believe a word” Markle told Oprah Winfrey about her mental health in an interview alongside her husband Prince Harry.

A spokesperson for ITV said: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

A petition has since been started on Change.org urging Good Morning Britain to replace Morgan with Steve Coogan’s comedy character Alan Partridge.

“Alan Partridge has bounced back and there is no-one better to replace that moribund Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain,” the petition states. You can sign it here.

“No brainer,” one commenter wrote on the petition. “Alan’s qualifications: 1. In the highest tax band, 2. Bench presses 41 kilos (or 90 lbs), 3. Very good friends with Bono, 4. Knows exact location of the petrol cap on a Ford Focus (offside rear), 5. The idea that he might interfere with an audio visual presentation makes him feel physically sick and 6. He loves you (in a way).”

It comes after Steve Coogan claimed earlier this week that Piers Morgan is “symptomatic of the problem” with the tabloid press while criticising his “bullying behaviour” towards Meghan Markle.

The Alan Partridge actor and comedian appeared on ITV’s Peston on Wednesday (March 10) where he shared his thoughts on the fallout from Prince Harry and Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle’s former Suits co-star Wendell Pierce has said that her recent interview with Oprah Winfrey was “insignificant” amid the coronavirus crisis.

Pierce, best known for playing Detective Bunk Moreland in The Wire, portrayed Markle’s on-screen father Robert Zane in the US legal drama, which ran for nine seasons between 2011 and 2019.