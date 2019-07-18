New images from upcoming ‘His Dark Materials’ TV series revealed

The Philip Pullman classic is coming to the small screen this year

The BBC have released some new on-set pictures from theirs and HBO’s upcoming television adaptation of Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials. You can see the new images below.

The drama – which is adapted from Pullman’s hugely successful trilogy of novels – will air later this year over eight episodes on BBC One.

The new pictures, which were shared by the BBC on social media earlier today (July 18), give an early glimpse of some of the show’s main characters and creatures. You can see them here:

Last month (June 12), James McAvoy was among the new names to have been added to the adaptation. Deadline reported that McAvoy, along with The Wire star Clarke Peters, joined the project as filming began in late June.

The series will see McAvoy play Lord Asriel, who was played by Daniel Craig in the 2007 film adaptation, The Golden Compass.

Peters, meanwhile, will play the Master who raises Lyra (Dafne Keen), the daughter of Lord Asriel. Lin-Manuel Miranda has also been confirmed as a cast member, with the Hamilton creator playing Lee Scoresby.

The official synopsis released earlier this year indicated that the series will follow orphan Lyra Belacqua, who lives in a parallel universe, as she embarks on a quest to find her kidnapped friend and subsequently discovers an ominous plot involving kidnapped children.

The series has been in the works since 2015 and involves This is England writer Jack Thorne. A second series has already been planned.