Philomena Cunk to return to the BBC with new series ‘Cunk On Earth’

Philomena Cunk is set to return to the BBC for a new series called Cunk On Earth.

The character, who’s portrayed by Diane Morgan, first appeared on Charlie Brooker’s Weekly Wipe and went on to present her own mockumentary spin-offs Cunk On Britain, Cunk And Other Humans, Cunk On Christmas and more.

Today (January 4) it’s been announced that Cunk will front a brand new series, which is described as “her most ambitious quest to date; venturing right up humanity to find out who we are, how we got here and what was the point”.

Cunk On Earth will debut on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in 2022 and on Netflix outside of the UK and Ireland. An exact release date is yet to be confirmed.

“This series it’s in my contract to go somewhere better than just Britain so I’m hoping I at least go to Italy as that seems a safe bet,” Cunk explained in a statement.

“I’m looking forward to getting out of the house and tracing humanity’s progress and also finding out exactly what a ‘civilisations’ is.”

Charlie Brooker, Creator, Writer and Executive Producer, added: “I am delighted to be working with Philomena again, even though she is a fictional character who, like me, has never experienced the emotion of ‘delight’ and has only a limited understanding of what constitutes ‘work’.

“In pursuit of nothing less than the definitive story of human civilisation, she’s going to visit every corner of the globe our budget and official pandemic travel restrictions will allow. Globes don’t have corners but you know what I mean. Diane Morgan is very funny. I have run out of things to say in this quote. Stop reading. Go away.”

Tanya Qureshi, Head of Comedy at the BBC, said: “We couldn’t be more excited that Philomena Cunk is returning to the BBC.

“A huge thank you to her and the incredibly talented team at Broke & Bones for braving everything from Ancient Rome to the wilds of Silicon Valley in this fantastic new series. Who better to educate us all on the history of civilisation as we know it?”

Diane Morgan also appears in After Life, Motherland, Mandy, Death To 2020 and Death To 2021.