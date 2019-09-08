Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott hand out gin in a tin to fans waiting for ‘Fleabag’ tickets

Diane Abbott would be proud

Fleabag stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott have handed out cans of gin in a tin to fans queueing to buy tickets for the theatre production of the show.

After the success of the TV adaptation, Waller-Bridge has taken Fleabag back to the stage where it began this summer, with shows running until September 14.

Fans are able to queue up on the day of shows to try and get limited tickets, and the stars of the show decided to make the wait a little more enjoyable, handing out G&Ts outside the theatre. See footage of the incident below.

Waller-Bridge, the show’s creator and star, has recently said that she has a “fantasy” of reviving the show in later life.

Scott, who plays a priest in the show, has said that he’s also on board with the idea of a third season of the show, despite Waller-Bridge ruling out a return for the show many times.

Responding to Waller-Bridge teasing that she had thought about bringing Fleabag back when she is 50 years old, Scott said: “Oh, I’ll probably be dead. But if I’m still alive, yeah. Listen, I’ll be there, whatever [Waller-Bridge] wants me to do.”