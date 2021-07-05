Phoebe Waller-Bridge has designed a custom Fleabag gin, with all of the profits going to the festival where the show began.

Waller-Bridge has said that the bottle is to feature a handwritten message from her co-star Andrew Scott.

“If that isn’t incentive enough to hunt one down and hold it against your cheek, I don’t know what is,” the comedian said in a statement.

The themed gin has been launched to help emerging artists so that they can get to the Edinburgh Fringe in 2022. It features an illustration of Waller-Bridge’s central character on the bottle next to the words “I love you”. Scott’s memorable response as the Hot Priest is inscribed next to it: “It’ll pass”.

Fleabag first debuted as a one-woman show at Edinburgh Fringe in 2013. Waller-Bridge was named the first president of the festival earlier this year.

“We wanted this bottle to capture a glimpse of Edinburgh in all her mystery and wonder, through the eyes of Fleabag who found her first home there,” she said in the statement. “I hope every purchase inspires outrageous and creative conversations over ice while bringing the beloved Fringe festival back to life.”

The collaboration is hoped to raise over £150000 for the festival, which will receive 100% of the profit. The gin will cost £48 a bottle. The first bottles will go on sale on July 20 to those who sign up in advance at edinburghgin.com.

